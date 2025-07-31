Yes, you can eat at a Phillies game for under $15. Just skip the beer.

Forty years ago, a baseball fan could get a hot dog and beer for $5 — or about $15 in today’s dollars. But can Phillies fans still stretch that same buying power at Citizens Bank Park in 2025?

Inquirer reporters, Hira Qureshi and Henry Savage, set out to probe, eating menu items around Citizens Bank Park and hunting down eats and drinks that won’t break the bank.

It’s no secret that stadium food prices can feel like daylight robbery. Some pro sports teams have responded by slashing prices — the Atlanta Falcons cut their stadium menu in half in 2017 and saw fans spend 30% more overall.

At Citizens Bank Park, prices haven’t dropped quite that dramatically. And yes, the beloved $1 hot dog night is now a $5 BOGO deal. Still, it’s possible to snag solid food and drink options in the $3 to $10 range — and if you play your cards right, you can piece together a decent meal for under $15.

Just don’t count on doing it with a beer in hand. And stick to the basics.

Here’s what you need to know.

Can you get a beer and hot dog for $15 or less?

Not on a regular night. A standard hot dog is $4.99 and a small domestic beer is $11.79 — before taxes. So unless you’re time-traveling, the 1985 deal is long gone.

That doesn’t mean it’s not possible if you’re ready to get strategic. Every Friday at the Miller Lite Liberty Landing, located underneath the left field scoreboard, you can grab a 12oz Miller Lite can for $6.99 — from when the gates open until first pitch. Pair that with a $4.99 hot dog, and you’re at $11.98 pre-tax.

The Phillies host three BOGO hot dog nights at the beginning of the season, where fans can get two hot dogs for $5. However, this promo usually doesn’t coincide with Friday, so stacking the deal with the beer special is tough.

If you’re after a Surfsides XL can ($26), a craft beer ($17), or a cocktail ($15+), the $15 goal goes out the window. Even a nonalcoholic beer costs $7.

Alcoholic drink prices

Here’s a breakdown of the cheapest alcohol options. The prices at the park’s craft beer and cocktail stands are steep.

Beer

Small domestic beer can: $11.79 Small premium beer can: $13.89 Large domestic beer can: $16.19 Large premium beer can: $17.19

Wine

Single: $11.99

Cocktails

Single: $15.29 Double: $23.99 Frozen cocktail: $20.49

What is the cheapest combo for a family of four?

Citizens Bank Park has a “Family 4″ series of menu items for $5 each. The items below can be found at most concession stands in the park.

You can mix and match to keep each person’s total under $10.

Regular soda: $4.99 Hot dog: $4.99 Super pretzel: $4.99 Popcorn box: $4.99

Food and drinks for $15 or less at Citizens Bank Park

There are plenty of relatively cheap snackable options at CBP, however, getting an ‘entrée’ item like a cheesesteak is usually more than $15. And no, crab fries didn’t make the list — as beloved as they are, they’ll cost you more than $15 even without the cheese sauce. For pizza fans, two regular slices at general concessions cost $11.55. Want something fancier? A personal pie from Manco & Manco is $17.49 — not outrageous if you’re splitting with a buddy.

Ballpark classics

Kid’s hot dog: $2.99 Hot dog: $4.99 Regular popcorn box: $4.99 Super pretzel: $4.99 Shake Shack fries: $7.95 French fries: $7.99

Food

Sausage, pepper, and onion: $9.79 P.J. Whelihan’s onion rings: $9.99 Colbie’s Original chicken sandwich: $12.19 P.J. Whelihan’s 10-piece boneless wings: $13.29 Colbie’s The Big Piece (*Ryan Howard’s favorite): $13.49 1883 Burger: $13.49

Nonalcoholic beverages

Regular soda: $4.99 Hot coffee: $4.99 Fresh squeezed lemonade: $6.99 Iced latte: $8.50

Gluten-free, kosher, and vegetarian

Vegetarian hot dog: $5.19 Gluten-free hot dog: $5.19 Kosher hot dog: $8.99 Kosher knish: $7.99 Gluten-free cheesesteak: $14.99

Dessert