There were some episodes where I was a little bit holding my breath — like, “I don’t know how this is going to go.” And what’s interesting about it is, after every restaurant, we asked all the guests to fill out like a Google survey with all their feedback on the restaurants. And some people we know in advance, we’re like, “OK, this person is not crazy about this restaurant.” But then, once you get in the conversation, a really interesting side effect is — when someone’s sitting at a table across from you who is so passionate about a place — it is really hard to look them in the eye and say directly, “This place is terrible.” The conversation tends to be so much more democratic and balanced, and people are very diplomatic about the way they phrase things. People are way more willing to be graceful in their language, like “I think the servers were having a bad day,” or “This is not to my taste, but I appreciate what they’re trying to do.”