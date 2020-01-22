Pork and Water Chestnut Wontons

David Maialetti/Staff Photographer One of Kiki Aranita’s pork and water chestnut wonton.

Since eaters may dip their wontons in soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili oil, be careful not to overseason the filling or use salted chicken broth. Serves 4-6.

1 pound ground pork

1 cup chopped water chestnuts

1½ tablespoons white sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons roasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons finely minced ginger

2 to 3 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch of salt

1 pack yellow egg wonton wrappers

1 cup cornstarch

1 quart chicken stock, preferably homemade and unsalted or low-sodium

Make the filling: In a large mixing bowl, combine all the filling ingredients (from the pork through the pinch of salt), then mix thoroughly with your hands. Be careful not to overmix. Cover the bowl, refrigerate, and marinate at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Prepare for wrapping: Whisk 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1½ cups water to make a slurry. Set the slurry on a large cutting board or a clean table top. Place the wonton wrappers and the filling nearby.

Fill the wontons: Place about a teaspoon of filling in the center of each wonton wrapper. Dip a finger into the slurry, then trace half the edges of the wrapper. Fold the wrapper in half, forming a rectangle, and gently press the filling to eliminate air pockets. Twist the folded edges together so that the left bottom corner meets the right bottom corner. Gently pinch the joined corners together.

Lightly dust the bottom of each wonton in cornstarch before placing them on a plate; this prevents them from sticking. Cover the wontons and freeze for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 months.

Cook the dumplings: In a medium pot, bring the chicken stock to a rolling boil. Add the frozen wontons and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the centers of the dumplings start to wrinkle.

Remove the pot from heat. Transfer the wontons and a bit of broth to a bowl. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve with soy sauce, sesame, and chili oil.

— Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog