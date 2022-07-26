The Choco Taco has been satisfying sugar cravings across the country for nearly four decades with its unique mix of sweetness and crunch.

They are so popular, Congressional staffers have updated the Choco Taco Wikipedia page repeatedly during work hours, and employees at the Bureau of Land Management demanded 24-hour access to the cold treat during Burning Man in 2015.

But soon, you won’t be able to find the silver-wrapped treats at the store or on your neighborhood ice cream truck.

After rumors of the Choco Taco’s demise spread across social media, the company has confirmed on its website it’s discontinuing the popular treat, which is currently sold individually and in a four pack.

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the company wrote on its website. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing.”

If you hurry, you still might be able to find packages of Choco Taco’s at your local grocery store, as businesses move through their inventory.

While many people think it was created by Taco Bell, fans of the Choco Taco in Philadelphia might be surprised to discover the unique treat was invented right here by a former ice cream truck driver.

In 1983, Alan Drazen was working for Jack & Jill Ice Cream, where his job was to supervise ice cream trucks. As he told Eater on the YouTube series First Person, Mexican food was the fastest growing segment of the food industry at the time, and the taco was “the most recognizable shape.”

“It started out with a lot of my friends across the country selling it on ice cream trucks. It just grew from that,” Drazen said. But his big break was convincing Taco Bell to start selling Choco Tacos.

“That’s when I really know we had something, Drazen said.

In 1989, Unilever — which owns Good Humor — bought Gold Bond, a Wisconsin company that was the go-to manufacturer for a number of ice cream brands, including Jack & Jill. Unilever purchased Klondike in, which is why the Choco Taco is marketed under the famed “What would you do...” brand.

Jack & Jill, which is still family-owned and based in Moorestown, still owns the patent for the Choco Taco, since Drazen was an employee when he invented the popular treat. The company did not immediate respond to a request for comment, so maybe there’s hope for a return?

If Jack & Jill isn’t interested, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian — apparently a devoted Choco Taco fan — offered to buy the rights to “keep it melting away from future generations’ childhoods.

Disappointed Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy joking threatened to introduce legislation to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos.

“Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor.”