Chef Chris Painter, who enjoyed success at Philadelphia restaurants before he was let go amid allegations of sexual harassment, has resurfaced with a restaurant project in his native Schuylkill County.
The Pottsville Republican, in an article behind its web paywall, reports that Painter is leasing the Lodge at Sharp Mountain "for an extended period of time with the intent to establish the restaurant and ultimately purchase the property,” according to his attorney.
Painter’s attorney told the paper that Painter had a business partner and had an option to buy the property, which they planned to renovate. The paper also said the restaurant was closed Wednesday for a scheduled vacation week.
No name or other details about the new restaurant were known.
Painter, regarded as one of the top chefs in the city for his work at the now-closed Tangerine and Il Pittore, was receiving similar acclaim at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown in early 2018 when four female employees came forward to Philadelphia Magazine with allegations of sexual harassment. Painter was shown the door.
The Republican article referred only to Painter as “a Pottsville native and well-known chef in the Philadelphia region,” but did not describe his previous employment.
Painter did not reply to a text message seeking comment.