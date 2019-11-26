Bar owners are getting smart. Ring those Christmas bells — and wring out some extra revenue. This season’s crop of yuletide-themed bars include:
This is Year 3 for the Christmas-themed cocktail and craft-beer bar, at 116 S. 12th St. in Washington Square West. Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group, who operate Tradesman’s, BRU Craft & Wurst, Cinder Copper & Lace, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden, and Kontrol, as well as Finn McCool’s, have expanded the space considerably, to about 2,000 square feet.
Artist Scott Johnson pays homage to the icons and villains of Christmas with artwork featuring Christmas Gremlin (Spike), Krampus, Snow Miser, Winter Warlock, Jack Skellington, Heat Miser and White Walker (from Game of Thrones). Above the bar, look for the Grinch, Bumble, Oogie Boggie Man and Robot Santa. He also created new Christmas collage wall murals in the back of Tinsel using actual Christmas cards and magazines from Jinxed on East Passyunk, plus his own vintage designs.
DJ Robert Drake is contributing a playlist that also will be available on Spotify.
Preview night is Wednesday, Nov. 27, but it gets rolling Friday, Nov. 29. Hours are 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Last day will be Dec. 30. Menu is here.
Chef Tod Wentz and crew have gone upstairs from the Pearl Tavern (1123 Walnut St.), just as they did for a recent Halloween pop-up bar with Arts in the Industry. It opens Friday, Nov. 29.
Alison Hangen, the manager, said guests can expect to celebrate the darker side of the holiday season with nightmare-themed cocktails, beers, and decor with murderous Santas, Krampus, and other holiday ghosts and ghouls.
Opening night will feature a celebration of the release of Sly Fox’s Nightmare Before Christmas Ale.
Butcher Bar, the meat-focused restaurant at 2034 Chestnut St., has converted its enclosed patio into a gathering spot with a fireplace, rustic furnishings, and a bar with six winter-themed cocktails, including a smoked black cherry Manhattan and a Ron Swanson special, which is a 16-year Lagavulin old-fashioned and housemade jerky.
The full bar and food menu are available, with the addition of the Hunter’s Trough — an eight-person, $395 platter of venison, duck sausage, elk, bison, and turkey legs, plus fries and cornbread; it must be ordered in advance.
The health-forward restaurant just off 20th and Market Streets (10 S. 20th St.) has Christmased up its dining room and space-heatered rooftop to do a literal 12-day promotion that starts Friday, Nov. 29 and runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Christmas Day. Lots of Christmas trees and blow-ups, as well as a themed drink menu (you can see it here).
The indoor mall (between 16th and 17th, Market and Chestnut Streets) is hosting a pop-up bourbon lounge by Bluebird Distilling from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays in December.
It will be set up adjacent to the Rotunda with $10 drinks (peppermint mojito, spiced cranberry mule, winter sweater old-fashioned, hot mulled cider, and $5 pints of Philadelphia Brewing Company Winter Wünder and Kenzinger, plus hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and coffee.
It’s part of a promo called Sips & Selfies with Santa, which features free photos with Santa and a selfie contest benefiting the nonprofit Cradles to Crayons