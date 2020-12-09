The pressure is off for holiday dinners this year. No one expects a big get-together anchored by a homemade feast that took hours, if not days, to cook. Instead, embrace one of the silver linings of 2020: really well-done takeout.
All sorts of restaurants have ventured into takeout this year, and they’ve had 10 months to perfect their approach. So leave the cooking (and grocery shopping) to them.
Here are several local options for Hanukkah, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Note that some restaurants have menus more than one of these holidays.
Spring Mill Cafe: Dinner from the longtime bistro/BYOB includes grass-fed brisket or herb-brined chicken, plus kale-fennel salad, tzimmes, latkes with stewed apples, and a sufganiyot for dessert. Order 24 hours ahead Dec. 10-18. Also look out for its two-person menu for Christmas. 164 Barren Hill Rd., Conshohocken, 610-828-2550, springmill.com
Community: The relatively new Point Breeze business created a little stir with its non-traditional holiday menu. Chef Michael Sultan is offering three types of latkes (classic, sweet potato, and bacon-fat), house-smoked salmon, brisket, matzo ball soup, and his Bubbie’s cheesecake. 1200 S. 21st St., 267-319-1027, facebook.com/communitybarphl
Day by Day: This downtown caterer/brunch specialist observes “Eight Days of Fryday” with a series of crispy-chewy holiday treats, including french crullers, sufganiyot, apple fritters, yeasted doughnuts, and churros. Preorders available. Also offers Christmas Day options, including spiral ham, turkey, sides, and desserts. 2101 Sansom St., 215-564-5540, daybydayinc.com
Fiore Fine Foods: The duo behind the Queen Village all-day destination has the holidays well-covered, starting with Hanukkah. Besides a family-style supper for Sunday (order cutoff, Dec. 10), they’ve got chef Justine MacNeil’s challah, cinnamon rugelach, sufganiyot, babka, and black-and-white cookies. Preorder Christmas Eve dinner for two (choose between tea-spiced duck or slow-roasted bone-in short rib) now, and look for a forthcoming New Year’s Eve menu. 757 S. Front St., 215-339-0509, fiore-finefoods.com
Flannel: The Southern-inflected spot on East Passyunk also bucks tradition. Dinner starts off with pigs in a blanket (with beef dogs) and herbed matzo ball soup with duck and chicken; goes on to potato latkes; and finishes with sweet Memphis BBQ Brisket or baked flounder, plus roasted beets, Brussels, and an Israeli couscous confetti salad. Flannel’s Christmas and New Year’s menus include other Southern specialties, including ham fritters, hominy grits, pot pies (filled with either turkey or seven fishes), and cornbread. 1819 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-465-1000, flannelrestaurant.com
The Olde Bar: At Jose Garces’ restyling of the Old Original Bookbinder’s, the ready-to-heat feast includes cured hamachi pastrami, jumbo shrimp cocktail, curried mussels, crab and corn chowder, bay scallop pappardelle, lobster pot pie, and tilefish en papillote. A chocolate layer cake wraps up the meal. 125 Walnut St., 215-253-3777, theoldebar.com
Osteria: Call the Spring Garden restaurant by Dec. 20 to reserve chef Jeff Michaud’s full Seven Fishes lineup: octopus salad, shrimp cocktail, baked clams amatriciana, baccala lasagna, stuffed conchiglie, monkfish cacciatore, whole branzino, and tiramisu. Or order a seven-course Christmas Day dinner, which includes foccacia, pasta with wild boar bolognese, porcini-taleggio lasagna, polenta budino, and more. 640 N. Broad St., 215-763-0920, osteriaphilly.com
Giuseppe’s Market: Assemble the customary Christmas Eve spread with prepared dishes from seafood wholesaler Samuels and Sons’ retail market. They’ve got shrimp cocktail, clams casino, oysters Rockefeller, cooked mussels in white and red sauces, and all kinds of seafood salad (ctopus, scungilli, baccala, calamari, shrimp, crab, and Mediterranean). There’s buckets of crab gravy and trays of seafood lasagnas, too. Order for pickup on Dec. 22-14. 3400 South Lawrence St., 215) 389-8906, giuseppesmarket.com/family-packs
SliCE: What’s a pizza shop doing on this list? The folks behind SliCE crafted a pizza of the Seven Fishes — topped with clams, mussels, shrimp, tuna, crab meat, and sardines sauteed in fresh olive oil and garlic. Lemon, basil, and anchovies round out the equation. Order a seafood Caesar to lighten up the mix. Available now until Dec. 24. 1180 S. 10th St., 215-463-0868; 431 E. Girard Ave., 215-425-1555; 137 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell, N.J., 856-302-5099; slicepa.com
Davio’s: The Boston-based steakhouse chain’s King of Prussia location is folding Seven Fishes into three courses (plus dessert). First, lobster bisque and shrimp crostini followed by scallops and calamari over linguini, and finally pan-seared cod with crispy oysters and lump crab risotto. Available for dine-in or takeout. 200 Main St., King of Prussia, 610-337-4810, davios.com/kop
Cadence: This tiny Kensington BYOB, named Food & Wine’s best new restaurant in 2019, is taking preorders for a Dec. 23 pickup. The six-course takeout affair for two consists of crab dip, braised squid and gigante bean salad, scallop crudo, Sam(antha Kincaid, co-owner and pastry chef)’s dumplings with shellfish ragu, smoked monkfish, and chocolate panforte. 161 W. Girard Ave., 215-419-7537, cadencerestaurant.com
Caffe Aldo Lamberti: It’s not Seven Fishes-themed, but Christmas Eve lunch or dinner at the sprawling flagship of the Lamberti empire features shrimp and scallop fra diavolo, veal campagnola, filet mignon gorgonzola, zucchini crabcake, and yellowfin tuna and crab. Available for dine-in (reservations required) or takeout (order by Dec. 22). 2011 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, N.J., 856-663-1747, caffelamberti.com
Southwark: Build a family-style or individual meal from the Queen Village standby’s Christmas Day menu: Prime rib and/or butternut squash wellingtons for the main; potato and celery root au gratin, Tuscan kale, grilled green beans, and fresh-baked bread for sides; and a chocolate-hazelnut buche de noel for dessert. A cash-only, to-go Seven Fishes dinner will be available, first-come, first-serve, on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 701 S. Fourth St., 267-930-8538, southwarkrestaurant.com
Rowhouse Grocery: The mission-driven community grocer is packing up trays of sliced holiday ham with pineapple and maraschino cherries, creamy scalloped potatoes, and green beans dressed in lemon-almond vinaigrette. Each item serves two and costs $15. There’s also a Christmas morning box with holiday babka, breakfast casserole, fresh fruit, and a pound of Càphê Roasters coffee. 1713 McKean St., 267-423-4249, rowhousegrocery.com
Dim Sum House: For some, Chinese food on Christmas is tradition. So Dim Sum House is preparing a Christmas feast for up to six people for pickup or delivery. Get a half Peking duck and a ginger-scallion lobster, plus a choice of dumplings and rice or noodle sides. Order by Dec. 23 for Christmas Eve and Dec. 24 for Christmas pickup at the Rittenhouse or University City locations. 1930 Chestnut St., 215-563-8800; 3939 Chestnut St., 215-921-5377; dimsum.house
Di Bruno Bros.: The Italian Market mecca and its outposts can cover various holiday needs, from food to wine to flowers. Build your own holiday package (an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, entree, two sides, and dessert) to serve six. Tack on a cheese plate for extra. Pickups available at the Italian Market, Rittenhouse Square, and the Ardmore Farmers Market. Delivery available in Center City. Order by Dec. 18 for pickup Dec. 23 or 24. 930 S. 9th St., 215-922-2876; 1730 Chestnut St., 215-665-9220 ; 120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, 484-416-3311; dibruno.com
Smokin’ Betty’s, Devil’s Alley: Barbecue for Christmas? Why not. Pick up a hot tray of pork ribs or chicken, hot turkey with gravy, cheddar cornbread, baked beans, charred Brussels, and mashed potatoes from either of these sister spots. Corn chowder and salad to start, chocolate cake or carrot cake to finish. Smokin’ Betty’s, 116 S. 11th St., 215-922-6500, smokinbettys.com; Devil’s Alley, 1907 Chestnut St., 215-751-0707, devilsalleybarandgrill.com
El Camino Real: The Northern Liberties Tex-Mex bar nods to tradition with its holiday dinner packages, which offer choices like ribeye roast beef, brisket pot roast, and fried turkey. Scale your menu’s size for anywhere between two and ten people, and don’t forget to add the sparkling margaritas. 1040 N. Second St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com
Hudson Table: For the host who doesn’t want the hassle, but still wants to do some cooking this year, the Northern Liberties cooking-school hybrid offers a compromise: a Christmas Dinner meal kit for four. Finishing and reheating instructions will come alongside a brined and roasted whole chicken, cacio e pepe lasagna, broccoli casserole, whipped butternut squash, and spiced gingerbread cake. Add a prime rib if you want. Order by Dec. 20. 1001 N. Second St., Unit 01, 215-982-2580, hudsontable.com/philadelphia/mealkits
Brickside Grill: Exton’s bustling brunch destination is packing up Christmas Day dinner. Main courses include hickory-smoked ham, roasted turkey or filet, and salmon. Two sides (buttermilk whipped potatoes, andouille bread stuffing, herb-butter broccoli, etc.), cornbread, and dessert come with each meal. Starters (roasted pear salad, mini crab cakes) are extra. 540 Wellington Sq., Exton, 610-321-1600, bricksidegrille.com
Talula’s Table, Talula’s Daily: Two of Aimee Olexy’s outposts have catering menus that cover anything from Christmas brunch to New Year’s Eve supper. Highlights include jumbo cinnamon rolls, holiday cheese boards, mini crabcakes, gourmet mac and cheese, and homemade cookie boxes. Order by Dec. 18 and Dec. 28 for pickups on Dec. 23/24 or Dec. 30/31, respectively. Talula’s Table, 102 W. State St., Kennett Square, 610-444-8255, talulastable.com; Talula’s Daily, 215-592-6555, talulasdaily.com
Bibou Boutique: The intimate Bella Vista BYOB may be a specialty market now, but you can still get chef Pierre Calmels’ exquisite French cooking. His Christmas menu includes a smoked salmon napoleon and stuffed quail, and he goes even bigger for New Year’s Eve, with lobster and scallop mousse, beef wellington, and a mango-meringue tart. Order soon for pickup on Dec. 23/24 or 30/31. 1009 S. Eighth St., 215-965-8290, boutiquebibou.com
Riverwinds Restaurant: Gloucester County’s steak-and-seafood spot is set for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, too. For the latter, start with a colossal shrimp or crab cocktail, move on to cheesesteak spring rolls or fried mozzarella bruschetta, and finish with surf and turf or crab-crusted salmon. 1075 Riverwinds Dr., West Deptford, N.J., 856-579-7900, theriverwindsrestaurant.com
Miss Rachel’s Pantry: Rachel Klein’s vegan dinners — like her holiday lasagna layered with roasted seitan, rosemary stuffing, and gravy — sell out quick. Her New Year’s Eve offerings, for pickup and delivery by Dec. 30, include charcuterie boxes, DIY fondue kits, spanakopita bites, and other DIY canapés that will stay fresh till the next day. Look out for a New Year’s Day brunch, too (frittatas, baked French toast casserole). 1938 S. Chadwick St., 215-798-0053, missrachelspantry.com