Di Bruno Bros.: The Italian Market mecca and its outposts can cover various holiday needs, from food to wine to flowers. Build your own holiday package (an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, entree, two sides, and dessert) to serve six. Tack on a cheese plate for extra. Pickups available at the Italian Market, Rittenhouse Square, and the Ardmore Farmers Market. Delivery available in Center City. Order by Dec. 18 for pickup Dec. 23 or 24. 930 S. 9th St., 215-922-2876; 1730 Chestnut St., 215-665-9220 ; 120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, 484-416-3311; dibruno.com