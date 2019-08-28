Kearse, considered a chef’s chef and a Levittown native, worked at some of the best restaurants in America, such as Charlie Trotter’s, Tru, Alinea, and French Laundry, after his 2005 graduation from the Restaurant School. He returned to the Philadelphia area as a sous chef at Lacroix and moved on to Blackfish in Conshohocken, followed by 2½ years as chef de cuisine at Pumpkin. In 2012, he opened Will, a BYOB on East Passyunk Avenue; it closed earlier this summer as Kearse planned Forsythia, a French-influenced bistro at 233 Chestnut St.