As Philly sports fans learned the hard way last year, not everyone can be a winner, and it’s the same when it comes to ballpark food.

The Inquirer sent reporters to Citizens Bank Park to tackle all the major concession stands offered to guests. What did they find? A mix of surprisingly good food that had no business being in a ballpark and some duds that wouldn’t even get a batter on first. (Check out their convo here.)

That being said, there’s much to look forward to with new items like a classic South Philly cheesesteak inspired by Phillies legend Charlie Manuel, cheesesteak egg rolls, and South Philly disco fries topped with roast pork, melted provolone, and broccoli rabe. Not to mention the park’s move to be more accessible to a wider range of palates, with impressive vegan Chk’n parm pesto, gluten-free alternatives, and ballpark favorites.

But there aren’t always winners — we’re looking at you, ballpark pizza. Throughout the list, we rate the vendors on a scale from 1 to 5 (from meh to great), and list where you can find them and what to know about lines, individual items, and more. Without further ado, let’s slide right into these (home) plates.

MAIN CONCOURSE

A cheeseburger from 1883 Burger Co. concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

1883 Burger Co.

Rating: 3/5

Behind Sections 108 and 207

A homage to the year the Phillies were founded, 1883 Burger Co. is a solid burger joint that delivers savory flavor. The smash-style burgers are layered with fresh lettuce, pickles, and a nice dose of Thousand Island on a soft buttery bun that seals in all the savory juices and hint of tangy flavor. If the line at Shake Shack presses your patience button, 1883 Burger Co. is the next best thing.

A Federal Pretzel's pretzel braid available at all Ballpark Favorites concession stands at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Ballpark Favorites

Rating: 3/5

Behind Sections 106, 116, and 128

These general concession stands can be found throughout the park under different names, but they all sell the same classics: Hatfield Phillies jumbo franks, Federal Pretzel braids, and classic domestic and local beers. Since we rate the hot dogs and pretzels highly, these concessions are an easy and cheaper option than others.

Jerk chicken sandwich from Bull's BBQ concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Bull’s BBQ

Rating: 4/5

Left Field Plaza

From burnt-end cheesesteaks to smoked rib platters and turkey collard greens, Bull’s BBQ brings cookout classics to the ballpark. The jerk chicken sandwich is the real highlight, filled with the smoky flavors that makes it a staple throughout the Caribbean. Don’t forget to add a plantain (or two) for an extra pinch of sweetness.

A cheesesteak from Campo's concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Campo’s

Rating: 1.5/5

Ashburn Alley

Campo’s menu is a major green flag because they have the most cheesesteak options in the park: cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak, or the buffalo-sauce cheesesteak, “The Heater.” All of these can be made vegan or vegetarian, too. However, once you get the sandwich in hand, the sliced beef feels dry — which may be the worst trait for a cheesesteak. We applaud the vegetarian versions, as the plant-based protein has a good texture and isn’t chewy, but lacks flavor beyond being drenched in buffalo sauce, as in the Heater.

A bucket of Crabfries from Chickie's & Pete's concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries

Rating: 4/5

Ashburn Alley right under the Liberty Bell

Loving Chickie’s & Pete’s might be cliche, as their Crabfries are ubiquitous with Philly sports fandom, but they got that status for a reason — French fries covered in Old Bay and dunked in warm gooey cheese is just plain delicious.

A black bean burger from the Coca-Cola Corner concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Coca-Cola Corner

Rating: 3.5/5

Left Field Plaza

If you want ballpark classics, you don’t have to stray farther than Coca-Cola Corner. Burgers at the park in general are good, even the vegan or vegetarian option of a black bean burger; the fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion (“LTO” as some concession staffers call out) deserve recognition — those small details count. They also carry Hatfield jumbo franks and Italian sausages, which are solid. Finish it all off with some Richman’s ice cream and find your seats.

A chicken sandwich from Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken

Rating: 1.5/5

Behind Section 120

The New Jersey-based chain co-owned by former Phillies player Ryan Howard strikes out in the spice department, but the chicken is a convenient grab-and-go item that’s a timely pickup during the 7th-inning stretch. The Colbie’s chicken sandwich features a sweet Hawaiian bun and is fixed with garlic aioli and pickles, while the Big Piece or Nashville hot come with your choice of lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mild American or pepper jack cheese. You’re likely to find better chicken sandwiches elsewhere, but the convenience factor shouldn’t be overlooked.

Donuts from Federal Donuts concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Federal Donuts & Chicken

Rating: 4/5

Behind Section 140

Straight-up: There’s nothing like a fresh, warm doughnut, and Federal Donuts impresses. Flavors include cinnamon sugar and cookies and cream. New for 2023 are crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders served with an Everything Rooster dipping sauce, a spicy mayo with pickled everything seasoning.

A gluten-free cheesesteak from the Gluten-Free concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Gluten-Free Dedicated Stand

Rating: 3.5/5

Behind Section 122

The exclusively gluten-free concession at the park gets bonus points for keeping food accessible for fans that need to avoid gluten. GF offers gluten-free cheesesteaks, hot dogs, and brownies or cookies — and they’re all good. In fact, we might even rank their gluten-free cheesesteak higher than some others.

A Chk'n parm pesto from Greens & Grains plant-based concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Greens & Grains

Rating: 4.5/5

Behind Section 125

Greens & Grains’ grub almost has no right to be served in a ballpark, because it’s that good. With its offerings like Chk’n parm pesto, gyro pita, and a vegan hot dog, fans on a vegan or vegetarian diet no longer have to settle for French fries, pretzels, or various side items that fit their palate. Instead, have restaurant-quality dishes in the Chk’n parm and gyro pita (ranked 4.5 and 4, respectively). The hot dog left a little to be desired — a smidge overcooked — but at a baseline it’s an optimistic substitute for Hatfield’s jumbo franks.

A Hatfield Phillies jumbo frank from the Hatfield Grill concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Hatfield Grill

Rating: 3.5/5

Behind Section 135

Hatfield Phillies jumbo frank is a home run. A big, juicy frank on a large roll smothered in your favorite condiment is the quintessential ballpark dish, and this doesn’t disappoint.

Plain cheese and sausage personal pizzas from Manco & Manco concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Manco & Manco Pizza

Rating: 2/5

Available at Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing, and Section 137

While this is the best-rated pizza in the ballpark, there’s something missing from the usual Manco & Manco pizza Philadelphians have grown accustomed to down the Shore since the ‘50s. Manco & Manco is considered an Ocean City delicacy. But at the park, while the personal pies retain the iconic, perfectly baked thin crust, we found the sauce to be unusual, while lacking in the cheese department.

Chocolate ice cream and sprinkles from Old City Creamery at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Old City Creamery

Rating: 4/5

Behind Sections 110 and 137

Why else do you take a kid to Citizens Bank Park, besides treating them to a Major League Baseball game? So they can bring home a novelty Phillies helmet bowl. All ice cream from Old City Creamery comes in miniature helmets that kids have been collecting for decades. This creamy, rich soft-serve ice cream is available in vanilla, chocolate, or a twist of the two.

Slices of cheese pizza from Franklin Square Pizza concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Neighborhood Pizza

Rating: 1.5/5

Behind Sections 205 and 322

Located around the ballpark under Philadelphia neighborhood names, like Franklin Square Pizza. You have a choice of two slices of cheese or pepperoni, but the best way to enjoy it is by skipping it altogether.

South Philly Disco Fries from Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2023. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff Mexican Street Popcorn from Pass and Stow at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2023. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Pass and Stow

Rating: 3.5/5

Adjacent to the Third Base Gate

Pass and Stow came out swinging big this season with some additions to the menu — Mexican street popcorn (elotes but make it popcorn instead of grilled corn on the cob) and South Philly disco fries. They definitely got a batter on base with the fries, dripping with provolone cheese and topped with roast pork and broccoli rabe, but they struck out on the popcorn. It was an innovative idea but failed to pack the flavor punch of classic elotes; props for trying something new.

A cup of mango water ice from Philadelphia Water Ice concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Philadelphia Water Ice

Rating: 4/5

Ashburn Alley and behind Sections 118 and 134

Don’t miss this Philly region staple. The deceptively simple mixture of water, sugar, and fruity flavors combine into a mouthwatering treat that’s refreshing and packs a surprising amount of flavor. The mango water ice tastes exactly like mango. What sorcery?!

Cheesesteak egg rolls from P.J. Whelihan's at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

P.J. Whelihan’s

Rating: 4/5

Ashburn Alley

Shockingly, the best cheesesteak dish in Citizens Bank Park isn’t even a sandwich — it’s P.J. Whelihan’s cheesesteak egg rolls. All the warm, savory goodness of a classic Philly steak is wrapped inside a crispy deep-fried wrapper.

A cheeseburger from Shake Shack at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Shake Shack

Rating: 3.5/5

Adjacent to Third Base Gate

This national burger chain doesn’t underdeliver. You know what you’re getting at Shake Shack despite the condensed menu. Grab an MVP Shake while you’re there, it comes with Phillies-themed jimmies.

Nachos from South Philadelphia Market concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

South Philadelphia Market

Rating: 3/5

Behind Sections 206, 233 and 330

This concession is akin to others selling general concessions: hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and Cracker Jack. Grab the perfectly salted nachos, topped with warm, gooey cheese that has a hint of spice.

A cheesesteak from Tony Luke's at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Tony Luke’s

Rating: 2/5

Ashburn Alley

This South Philly creation is a fan favorite, with a line among the longest at CBP. Unfortunately, the roast pork and cheesesteak don’t quite match the hype. Both sandwiches were packed, but neither one was warm or cheesy enough to land a home run. Between the two, the roast pork was better.

A cheesesteak from Uncle Charlie's Steaks at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Uncle Charlie’s Steaks

Rating: 3.5/5

Behind Section 109

If a classic Philly steak is what you’re looking for, then look no further than Uncle Charlie’s Steaks. The new spot is a tribute to former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, who helped lead the team to its 2008 World Series championship. The smell of smoked ribeye and the bold flavors of Cooper sharp cheese can be clocked yards away; among the CBP cheesesteak offerings, this one’s top of the leaderboard.

UPPER LEVELS AND HALL OF FAME CLUB SUITES

A crab cake sandwich from Baker Bowl Bistro concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins, Earl Hopkins / Staff

Baker Bowl Bistro

Rating: 3/5

Behind Section 214, Hall of Fame Club

For some high-end ballpark bites, Baker Bowl Bistro is one of the swankier food spots in the Hall of Fame Club suites. The concession houses a seared crab cake sandwich, complete with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and a side of tartar sauce, and a black bean veggie burger that rivals any other one in CBP.

A crab cake sandwich from Connie Mack's concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Connie Mack’s

Rating: 3/5

Behind Section 229

Named after the Phillies general manager and the namesake stadium where the Phillies played in North Philadelphia from the ‘50s to the ‘70s before moving to Veterans Stadium, this concession is one of the more upscale bistro dining experiences located inside the Hall of Fame Club suites. The stand offers a seared crab cake sandwich with a beautiful brioche bun, crisp lettuce, and your choice of tangy tartar or sweet cocktail sauce (try both though). Check for the specials, like the recent New England shrimp roll.

Chicken tenders from Cobblestone Grill's concession stand at Citizens Bank Park. Read more Earl Hopkins / Staff

Cobblestone Grill

Behind Section 319

Rating: 3/5

This Terrace Level concession serves classic Phillies franks, French fries, chicken tenders, and cheesesteaks, making the view overlooking the baseball field and Philly skyline that much sweeter.

Cooperstown Café & Columbia Park Café

Behind Sections 219 and 225, Hall of Fame Club

Rating: 3/5

Like other concessions sprawled around the park, these Hall of Fame Club cafes serve ballpark classics like popcorn, Cracker Jack, hot dogs, and soft pretzels, but the variety is what drew our attention. They also have warm cheesesteaks, crispy chicken tenders, and Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries.

Slice of cheese pizza from Shibe Park Eatery concession stand at Citizen's Bank Park. Read more Henry Savage

Shibe Park Eatery

Rating: 1/5

Behind Section 212, Hall of Fame Club

We have to put some respect on the Shibe Park name, the original stadium for Philly’s baseball team starting back in 1909. Today, it lives on through the Eatery, accessible only to Hall of Fame Club members. All of this is to say, it was our least favorite pizza in the park, but they do serve delicious Richman’s soft-serve ice cream.