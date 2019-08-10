Cooperage, a bar-restaurant specializing in beer and whiskey, has ended its nearly decade-long run on the Seventh Street side of the historic Curtis Center across from Washington Square, owner Joe Volpe confirmed. He hinted that it may resurface elsewhere.
Volpe’s Cescaphe, a catering and event-staging company, was operating at the Curtis when he conceived Cooperage as a side business. It opened in April 2010. Cescaphe no longer hosts events in the building, and the restaurant’s lease was expiring.
Volpe praised his crew for a “great run. ... Our goal is for every employee not to miss a paycheck, as they will be offered comparable jobs at affiliated companies. ... Don’t be shocked if you see Cooperage again.”
Venues operated by Cescaphe include the Downtown Club in the Public Ledger Building across from the Curtis; The Lucy, new at Broad and Locust Streets; Vie, at 600 N. Broad St.; the Waterworks on Kelly Drive; and Tendenza and Cescaphe Ballroom in Northern Liberties.
Cescaphe, pronounced “CHESS-ca-fay," is a portmanteau coined from the names of his and wife Andrea’s daughters, Francesca and Sophia.