Tanaka opened the 140-seat CoZara in April 2014 next to Zavino and Shake Shack in a new commercial strip on Drexel University’s campus. There were many dining options on the two levels: the second-floor main dining room overlooking Chestnut Street, at the counter of the 10-seat open kitchen, at the nine-seat bar by the front door (stocked with Japanese beer and cocktails), and upstairs in a private room. A 30-seat outdoor terrace on the second floor was an option in warm weather.