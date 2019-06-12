But there’s a bright new generation of breakfast options that have popped up in the last couple of years. Middle Child (248 S. 11th St.), the updated luncheonette counter near Jefferson Hospital that I reviewed last year, makes one of the fluffiest egg sandwiches in town paired with house-cured corned beef for the Hershel Waker, a satisfying sandwich ode to the great delis. Many people were in mourning following the closing of Carman’s Country Kitchen in South Philly. But that corner luncheonette in South Philly has found a charming successor with a dedication to handcrafted food at Comfort & Floyd (1301 S. 11th St.), where I devoured a kielbasa omelet laced with house-cured sauerkraut, and the delicate buttermilk pancakes were especially impressive. The “Dinosaur Egg” — a deep-fried avocado wrapped in bacon and stuffed with a poached egg — gets all the press at Fishtown’s stylishly black-and-white Over Easy Breakfast Club (2302 E. Norris St.) But I was wowed by a breakfast burrito special and the phenomenally irresistible monkey bread, whose pull-apart loaf comes with a spoon to bathe it in a puddle of hot salted caramel.