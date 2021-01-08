Much of the delight in Dana Mandi has always been the surprise of finding this lively cafeteria tucked behind a curtain at the rear of a West Philadelphia Indian market. Now limited to takeout and delivery, the Singh family’s Punjabi flavors still hold up as some of the city’s best flavor bargains and as some of its most vividly spiced Indian cooking, period. I covet flatbreads like the parathas stuffed with cauliflower and daikon radish, the tangy Punjabi kadhi, and vegetarian stews like the channa, saag paneer, and aloo gobi. For meat lovers, the so-called “dry” chicken tikka brought tandoor-singed chunks of meat that were still so juicy with marinade that they were actually anything but dry.