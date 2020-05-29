That includes various mushrooms, berries and greens but also less common things. Like ocean water from the Jersey Shore he evaporates into flaky sea salt, or the Long Beach Island seaweed he crumbles over crudos, sometimes with pickled local tupelo berries. He also boils down red maple sap each spring into a syrup that gets drizzled over warm crêpes stuffed with foie gras and shaved truffles. Or at least he used to cook such luxuries until his 30-seat dining room was shut down along with the rest of the region’s restaurants in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.