A woman in Victorian dress moved through the lavish marble lobby of the refurbished Divine Lorraine two summers ago, and when the concierge greeted her, she supposedly vanished into thin air. More recently at the new Cicala restaurant in the building’s ground floor, a dozen wood salumi boards suddenly began swinging from their wall hooks as the wide-eyed morning prep cooks looked on. The mixer paddle went missing. There have been strange voices around the bar while closing at night. And one afternoon, some mysterious balls of light danced between the wine room and pastry station like headlights strafing the kitchen in the midday.