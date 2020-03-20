They were both that age long ago when they each opened their first restaurants. Hirsheimer had two in Illinois before moving to New York to become an editor for Metropolitan Home magazine and then cofound Saveur magazine, where she pioneered a food photography style characterized by its use of natural light. Hamilton partnered with her father, Jim, in 1988 to open Hamilton’s Grill Room, where she was executive chef, before joining Hirsheimer at Saveur as food editor.