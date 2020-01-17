The arrival of chef Ashley James, 51, as the company’s culinary director has made a noticeable impact. The British-born James — who trained at a Michelin-starred destination in Bordeaux, then ran Four Seasons hotel restaurants in Mallorca, Singapore, Mexico, Buenos Aires, and Beverly Hills, along with a stint at the Starr catering group — may seem wildly overqualified to be making salami platters on Chestnut Street. But he is also tasked with upping Di Bruno’s catering and prepared foods game (still to come), and he has already conceived of appealing, flexible menus here that chefs Charles Vogt and Deidre Simmons have been able to execute consistently.