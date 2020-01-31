Much has changed since Le Bec finally closed in 2013. And one could argue Philly’s Gallic restaurant roster is more diverse than ever, from the tasting-menu heights of contemporary Laurel and classic Bibou, to the tableside game birds of June BYOB, the charcuterie masters of Royal Boucherie and a.kitchen, the modern flights of Forsythia, and the cozy Sunday raclette and natural wines of Good King Tavern and Le Caveau. And, of course, there’s the sprawling brasserie glamour of Parc, where the sidewalk rattan seats and grand seafood plateaus are the epitome of Rittenhouse chic. But few to date have approximated the humble-but-honorable cafe spirit quite as closely as Gabi.