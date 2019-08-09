“Yes, but what did you think of the rice?” asked a woman who’d been sitting at the sushi bar with her husband, with whom I’d fallen into conversation shortly after the meal, as we took shelter from a sudden torrential storm at nearby Pizzeria Beddia. She was a Japanese American raised in Tokyo who’d worked in sushi restaurants in New York before moving to Philly. She gave me her instant verdict: “It was very powerful rice — the best I’ve had since Japan.”