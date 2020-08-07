“I could not be more excited about the farm,” says Stephanie Koch, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, which provides recreation, education, and career placement for up to 1,400 kids a year. “The farm creates an oasis for our kids to go explore and opportunities to practice the skills they learn at the club in a real-world agricultural environment. We have a garden at the club in A.C. — and Cookie, who’s a board member, helped with that, too — but the size of Reed’s Farm is a whole different world for them to be surrounded by chickens and ducks, and to get their hands dirty.”