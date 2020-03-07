I was in Ambler recently for a BYOB meal at Sushi Hatsu, so I naturally took a premeal detour, guided by Beer GPS, to Forest & Main Brewing Co. around the corner. It was my first visit to the new taproom built beside the Victorian house where F&M first opened its pub eight years ago. Simply known as the “Forest and Main New Space,” it’s a lively, white-tiled barroom that presents live music acts, “comedy, puppets, and more.” But I’d come for the beer, of course, and was delighted to find access, by draft and bottle, to a range of the elegant saisons and excellent English-style bitters, stouts, and milds that have made Daniel Endicott and Gerard Olson’s brewery one of the region’s best.