I write about Chinatown frequently, but much has changed since I my last round-up of favorite classics in the neighborhood in my 2018 dining guide, and my much larger update to our Ultimate Guide to Chinatown four years ago. Some of my old favorites from those lists – Tasty Place, Empress Garden, Vietnam House, Imperial Inn, Hakka Beef House, Little Sheep Hot Pot – have sadly closed. Sakura-Mandarin has changed names with a contemporary décor make-over into Bai Wei (1038 Race St.), but remains a crowd-pleaser for my family’s annual Jewish Christmas Eve feast of soup dumplings and giant spicy stir-fry bowls.