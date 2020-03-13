At Michaud’s new place off Rittenhouse Square, Via Locusta, a half dozen other flavors of Mamma Pina’s digestivi are on offer, from star anise (a take on Sambuca) to espresso, a citrus-saffron flavor called Rosolio, and creamy Zabaione. Perhaps the most distinctive, though, is the Allorino, an intensely herbal brew made from bay leaves from a tree in Carrara’s yard in Bergamo. The cordial, infused into grain alcohol sweetened with sugar and cut by water, rings in around 40%-alcohol once it’s shaken over a diluting scoop of ice and is then strained fully chilled as a soothing finish to a hearty meal. But these digestivi also play well as ingredients, poured over a scoop of olive oil-bay leaf gelato for a garden-powered affogato dessert, or blended into cocktails like VL’s take on the Last Word, a refreshing pro-prohibition gin drink made with Green Chartreuse, a touch of maraschino liqueur, lime juice, and mint, which accentuates the herbal character of the Allorino.