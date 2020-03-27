Bois isn’t alone. Other local sourdough specialists, Chris Di Piazza of Mighty Bread Co. in South Philly and Michael Dolich of Four Worlds Bakery in West Philly, are also willing to share their starters, which can be used and perpetuated. But Bois’ version — a puttylike pinch of tight dough — was unlike the pancake batter-thick slurries I’ve seen. This is a “stiff starter,” Bois explained. It has half the amount of typical liquid commonly used in the mix for wet starters that blend equal weights flour and water. But when it’s ripe, it’s more durable and shelf-stable, able to last in the fridge up to a month, when you simply reserve enough of it, and then add flour and water to grow more.