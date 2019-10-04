But my primary gripe is that, except on weekends, Neighborhood Ramen is not open for lunch, which is when my noodle soup cravings are at their strongest. There are just not enough resources right now, Pryor says, to staff the shop all day as well during its popular late-night shift. That means I’m still going to have to satisfy my frequent daylight ramen urges in the city at large. And yes, there are plenty of destinations to consider, both new and old. Unfortunately for them all, the ramen standard has now been raised another notch.