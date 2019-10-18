Ripplewood’s kitchen isn’t perfect, because it occasionally doesn’t know when to stop. The Ripp Fries — which are essentially a fried-potato version of nachos topped with queso fundo, jalapeño, and shredded brisket — are the definition of excess, especially beside that already over-the-top burger. Onion rings on an otherwise beautiful salad of compressed watermelon, heirloom tomatoes, fresh tiger figs, and house burrata were an unnecessary flourish. If you’re going to make great onion rings (to which I say, “yes, please!”), they should never be a salad garnish. The unwieldy gnocchi beside the otherwise tasty filet mignon should have been smaller than fingerling potatoes. The un-fried eggplant-zucchini Parm is a nice idea, but a mess of mushy textures on the plate.