Randy is the first to admit he was overambitious as a younger chef, with no business sense, a restless impulse to leave restaurants (then regret it), and an infatuation with long tasting menus of highly manipulated food. Some of those techniques are still present at River Twice, where there is, in fact, a seven-course tasting ($85) as well as a la carte options. But he and his cuisine have both evolved to embrace more naturalist elements — foraging, fermentation, and regional flavors — that meld with his personal history in a more mature style that’s beautiful without being overly fussy.