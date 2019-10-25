Her friends advised her against it, saying the tragedy had cursed the address with bad luck. But Neth, who expressed sorrow for the victim, also would not be deterred. She had come too far, and overcome too many scarring tragedies in her own life to pause now. She had lived through the genocidal terror of the Khmer Rouge as a girl, losing family members, and once literally stumbling into a pit of discarded bodies on her way to bring her father food at a work camp. She subsequently walked three sleepless days with her family through a landscape of atrocities on their escape to Thailand.