So Saritsoglou worked in finer restaurants, like Will BYOB and Opa, where he showed a natural touch for creatively updated Greek cuisine. But when it came time to launch his own venture with Christina, the notion of a solid pizza program in a neighborhood that needed it seemed like a safe play. The couple saw a gap on Philly’s new-guard pizza map in this rising neighborhood west of Broad Street, a zone that finally seems to be clicking just south of hip Point Breeze and west of East Passyunk. There are a pair of smart craft breweries (Brewery ARS and Second District). One of Philly’s lesser-known Vietnamese gems, Cafe Nhan, is turning out destination-worthy bowls of funky, soulful bún bò Huế đặc biệt soup. One of my Mexican favorites, Cafe y Chocolate, is planning to move into a Snyder Avenue space nearby behind the Melrose — the classic diner (just reopened after a fire) that has been that neighborhood’s touchstone forever.