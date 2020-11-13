I hope people do continue supporting these invaluable independent merchants until the pandemic eases because, of course, the Reading Terminal is about so much more than just buying food. It is about the experience of being there, listening to the piano player near Center Court while you angle for a table, stand in line for grilled salmon with curry at the Little Thai Market, or sit at the counter for one of the world’s greatest pork sandwiches at Tommy DiNic’s. It’s about plugging into the pulse of a uniquely Philadelphia place that must be shared with a thousand strangers to be understood. And that can’t be replaced by an online order.