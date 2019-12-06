Momo dumplings, of course, are in the spotlight at White Yak, in all their variations. Their sturdy dough skins, by design thicker and a bit chewier than their Chinese counterparts, come wrapped in hand-pleated crescent moons around beef stuffings flecked with red onion and garlic chives. Ground chicken vivid with celery and scallion is wrapped in top-twisted rounds of dough tinted yellow with carrot juice. Mashed potato momo, seasoned with ginger, tasted like a cross between pierogi and samosas. Leaf-greened vegetarian dumplings are stuffed with mashed tofu, shredded carrots, and spinach and, like all the momos, come with a small bowl of restorative beef broth and a gingery bell pepper sauce that’s more aromatic than spicy. (Tsering says that upon request, they can amp the heat up to “10 times” hotter to meet Himalayan standards, which I would have preferred.)