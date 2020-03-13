Via Locusta is considerably smaller than Parc, at 40 seats plus 10 at the bar and an upstairs pasta production room that transforms at night into an intimate private dining space with a mezzanine view over the tony crowd below. But every inch of design reflects its Northern Italian theme, with Venetian plaster walls, rose marble at the bar, terra-cotta floor work, and cushy green velvet banquettes. Curvy-edged wall mirrors, subway tiles, and matchstick chandeliers conduct even more vitality to the space. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s only bathroom — one too few for such a busy place — is nonetheless a gem, a calming wood cabin of scented candles and artichoke photos that’s a quiet haven from Via’s pulsing din.