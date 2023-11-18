Forget cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving. Make cranberry water ice instead.

There might not be a more classic Philly dessert than water ice. So why not infuse that great summer treat with some Thanksgiving flavor and bring it to the table? Pastry chef and Drexel food lab manager Rachel Sherman balances the tanginess of cranberries with the subtle sweetness of pomegranate, amplified with just a touch of orange zest and fresh ginger. This simple, balanced treat is a play on cranberry sauce, but the tangy-sweet flavor also makes it a great light dessert after all that turkey and stuffing. It’s a particularly nice option if you have guests with eating restrictions, since it’s both vegan and gluten free. If that’s not a concern, it’s still a great accompaniement to richer desserts like pie and bread pudding. Plus, the slushy water ice keeps well in the freezer for a week or more, so it’s an easy dish to make ahead before you occupy your entire kitchen with the makings of turkey and sides.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.