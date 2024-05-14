A day-drinking rosé as charming as it is cheap

Cavit Rosé Trevenezie, Italy

$7.49

12% alcohol

PLCB Item #96009

Sale price — regularly $9.99

This rosé is a nontraditional blend dominated by two local grapes – teroldego rotaliano and lagrein – that are known for their flavorful red wines, supplemented with a small amount of merlot. All are picked early at low ripeness to produce this charming rosé, whose delicate flavors of wild strawberries and pink lady apples make for an ideal daytime tipple whose remarkably low price is equally delightful.

Italy’s three northeastern-most political regions are jointly known as the Tre Venezie, or the three Venices. This informal term has recently made its debut as an official appellation on northern Italian wine labels like that of this delightful dry rosé made near Italy’s northern border with Austria.

Trevenezie refers to the three ancient Roman provinces that were once ruled from the city of Venice. Today, the boundaries of those “three Venices” largely correspond with the Italian administrative regions known as the Veneto, Friuli-Venezie Giulia, and Trentino-Alto Adige. Until recently, the everyday wines of these regions were sold as Delle Venezie I.G.T., a regulated “indication of geographical typicity” that was most often seen on pinot grigio labels. However, when Delle Venezie was promoted to the superior D.O.C. status of a “controlled denomination of origin” in 2015, the more modest I.G.T. category for wines made in this zone was renamed “Trevenezie.”

Trevenezie I.G.T. covers the wines of a vast and diverse region that stretches from the low-lying coastal plains that frame the city of Venice to the jagged peaks and ski slopes of the Dolomites and the Alps in the north. This wine is made in the region’s northern reaches by Cavit, a consortium of winemaking cooperatives in the Trentino region whose unique subalpine terrain have made them a preeminent source of pinot grigio.

