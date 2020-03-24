Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are closed “until further notice” and the online sale portal is also shuttered as part of public health measures to combat the spread of the virus COVID-19. Pennsylvania supermarkets do remain open, many of which now sell beer and wine, and some licensed restaurants are selling wine “to go”, with a four-bottle maximum purchase, while supplies last.
However, there are more options for Pennsylvania residents to purchase wine to help get through these trying times. Many Pennsylvania wineries are ready, willing and able to fulfill online orders for direct shipment to your home, including some favorites in this corner of the state:
Allegro Winery – This York County winery does a great job with its dry whites and reds, such as their unoaked “Steel Chardonnay” and snappy reds from grapes like Merlot, Syrah and Cabernet Franc. AllegroWines.com
Blue Mountain Vineyards –Lehigh Valley’s Blue Mountain has earned a following for their cheap and cheerful wines on the sweeter side, like white Vignoles and Bri’s Blush, including reds like Victoria’s Passion. BlueMountainWine.com
Paradocx Vineyards – These fine folks in Landenberg have helped PA earn a reputation for its fine wine potential with terrific barrel aged reds, but their value-oriented 3L paint cans also make a great local alternative to box wine. Paradocx.com
Penn’s Woods Winery – Few local wineries excel at as broad a range of styles and price points as this Chester County winery. They have a winning way with everything from Moscato to bolder reds like Cabernet Sauvignon.
Check out the PA Winery Association’s updated list to see which local wineries can ship to your door or offer curb-side pickup in your area, at https://pennsylvaniawine.com/pennsylvania-wineries-retail-status/ *
*Since the situation for PA businesses is fluid, it’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours and availability.