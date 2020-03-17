As shutdowns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have halted operations for nonessential businesses, including many bars and restaurants, the options for buying food (and booze) have shifted. Here’s what you need to know:
Supermarkets and big box stores will remain open, as will pharmacies, discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores, plus any store that sells frozen products. In addition, many restaurants have expanded their pickup and delivery options to try to stay afloat during the shutdown.
Yes, they’re crucial to Philadelphia’s food infrastructure. Along with convenience and dollar stores, gas stations, and newsstands, corner stores and bodegas comprise 66% of Philadelphia’s food retailers — big box stores and supermarkets make up just 6%. (Pharmacies account for another 15%. Farmers markets, mobile produce vendors, produce stores comprise 7%.)
While grocery stores and markets remain open, some — including Wegmans and Walmart — have reduced hours to allow for deep-cleaning and restocking. In addition, some stores, including Acme and ShopRite, have started to limit purchases for items in low quantities, such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper. On Tuesday, Giant put out a call for temporary and part-time employees.
Smaller operations, such as Di Bruno Bros. and Riverwards Produce, have limited the number of customers allowed in the store at once, in order to maintain a safe social distance.
Di Bruno’s president Bill Mignucci said his team was regularly consulting with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Dr. Stephen Gluckman in making decisions about store operations. “I have a whiteboard in my office I’m looking at, and we’ve got level-orange decisions to make,” Mignucci said. One change the company evaluating is whether to instate senior shopping hours, in which elderly customers would have run of the store exclusively in first couple hours of opening — an idea which has caught on with national chains like Stop and Shop and Dollar General.
Yes. Grocery delivery services like Instacart (which works with Acme and Di Bruno Bros.), Peapod (Giant Food Stores’ partner), Mercato (Reading Terminal Market), and GoPuff plan to continue operations. However, many delivery times are booked up, so put in orders well in advance of when you want them to arrive; on Tuesday morning, the earliest delivery time available from Passyunk Avenue’s Acme was a Saturday afternoon slot.
In the opinion of James E. Rogers, Consumer Reports’ director of food safety research and testing and a former research microbiologist for the U.S. Army, grocery delivery does limit your exposure to potential infection. “If you’re going to the grocery store, you don’t know who else is in there with you,” Rogers said. “We know there’s not 100% compliance of fellow shoppers doing what they should be doing to minimize not only their exposure to the virus, but their exposing us to whatever they’re carrying.
“In my own personal home, we get delivery as much as we can,” Rogers said.
“Contactless” delivery, in which the driver and recipient do not interact, has become increasingly popular. As of Tuesday, all Giant grocery deliveries will be contactless. DoorDash and Caviar will begin making no-contact delivery their default drop-off method this week.
“So far there’s been no documented transfer of this virus from food to people,” Rogers said. “All the information is suggesting that there is no risk from getting coronavirus from any food that you’re being delivered or you’re purchasing at a restaurant.”
If you’re still concerned about the virus being on hard surfaces of packages or containers, Rogers said you can wipe them with warm, soapy water. Likewise, if you want to go above and beyond on sanitizing produce, Consumer Reports also suggests using soapy water to wash vegetables (rinse thoroughly), plus a scrub brush for hard items like citrus and root vegetables.
First and foremost, wash your hands before and after, and try not to touch your face in between. Rogers strongly recommends going to the store in the morning, when there are fewer customers. Use sanitary wipes to clean off shopping carts (grocery stores often provide them).
Rogers recommends washing cloth grocery bags after every use, and spraying reusable plastic bags with disinfectant in between uses — and not necessarily for coronavirus. “There’s still food-borne pathogens in the room that we have to worry about in addition to the coronavirus,” he said.
The Philadelphia school district has made 30,000 meals available for students to pick up each day for breakfast and lunch. The shelf-stable meals are available at 80-plus locations in the city between 9 a.m. and noon for any child age 18 or under.
Yes, but maybe not as scheduled. CSAs like Lancaster Farm Fresh report they’re still operating normally, though pickup locations have had to postpone due to the shutdown. Fishadelphia has postponed its next pickup but expects to tack on an additional pickup at the end of its spring season. Philly Foodworks, which partners with local producers such as Greensgrow Farms, report that while certain items may be sold out, they continue to operate and restock as fast as possible.
Pennsylvania’s State Stores have been closed. New Jersey’s liquor stores (which are privately owned and operated) will continue to be open (until 8 p.m., per Gov. Murphy’s order) until they’re told otherwise, one Canal’s Liquor Store employee said.
Pennsylvania supermarkets with licenses to sell beer and wine are unaffected by the order, and high-volume grocery stores that get direct shipments can replenish their supply with the state. Smaller bottle shops, like Di Bruno Bros., won’t be able to restock, however.
Restaurants with the proper licensing may still sell beer — either sealed bottles or crowler and growler fills — to go.
State Stores are no longer accepting orders for home delivery, and grocery stores can’t put beer and wine in your Instacart order. However, Pennsylvania’s breweries can deliver to your door, as can beer wholesalers. Much-loved brewpubs like Berwyn’s La Cabra and Ardmore’s Tired Hands are shipping beer to customers in Philadelphia and the surrounding area, while Ambler’s Forest & Main is taking a zip code-by-zip code approach.
Need wine? Some bottle shops that stock wine, including East Passyunk’s Bottle Shop, can deliver, too.
Have a food question during the shutdown? Send an email to jladd@inquirer.com