I live in Fairmount, so I’m a local. Of course to me, it seemed so obvious that we needed something like this. And so I was looking around and the person who told me that this place was going up for grabs was the person who used to own Mugshots, which was here two businesses ago. Now we’ve had a couple of coffee shops in a row fail here. I needed to do something very different. So we are doing the savory fat bombs, but we’re also going to do some keto lunch boxes. And it’s going to be something simple. We don’t have a restaurant hood. So we are now allowed to be making things like grilled chicken, stuff like that. But I can still make cold salads for lunch. So we’re going to have like Italian tuna salad. And it’s going to be in a little box. It’s going to have the salad on a little bed of lettuce. And then it’s going to have something like a little container of olives with it. It’s going to have a keto roll with it. And it’s going to have a couple of cookies. So it’s a whole lunch for somebody who wants to order a keto lunch.