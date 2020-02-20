A kitchen fire in November prompted the mother-son duo Jane Guo and Jackson Fu to think about the future of Jane G’s, their Chinese restaurant at 20th and Chestnut Streets.

It’s now a version of Dim Sum House, their other restaurant, at 3939 Chestnut St. in University City.

Jane G’s Szechuan approach has given way to a menu of Shanghai and Cantonese-style dim sum (you order at the table with a checklist), plus Jiang Nan-style noodles, entrees, fried rice, and soups. The big wow here is a Norwegian whole king crab done three ways; its market price is about $450.

New dishes include honey vinegar spare ribs, garlic seaweed salad, and vegetable soup dumplings.

Steamed lobster and Cantonese noodles at Dim Sum House.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Full bar with cocktails, five beers on tap, eight wines by the glass.

Opening hours; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes at 9:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10:45 p.m. on weekends. Happy hour is on the way.

Two points of trivia: Guo owned the popular Noodle Heaven on Broad Street near Locust, which closed in 2003. Fu’s wife, Sally Song, is an owner of the poplar Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown.

Jane Guo in the dining room at Dim Sum House.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Bar area and dining room at Dim Sum House.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
