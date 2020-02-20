A kitchen fire in November prompted the mother-son duo Jane Guo and Jackson Fu to think about the future of Jane G’s, their Chinese restaurant at 20th and Chestnut Streets.
It’s now a version of Dim Sum House, their other restaurant, at 3939 Chestnut St. in University City.
Jane G’s Szechuan approach has given way to a menu of Shanghai and Cantonese-style dim sum (you order at the table with a checklist), plus Jiang Nan-style noodles, entrees, fried rice, and soups. The big wow here is a Norwegian whole king crab done three ways; its market price is about $450.
New dishes include honey vinegar spare ribs, garlic seaweed salad, and vegetable soup dumplings.
Full bar with cocktails, five beers on tap, eight wines by the glass.
Opening hours; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes at 9:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10:45 p.m. on weekends. Happy hour is on the way.
Two points of trivia: Guo owned the popular Noodle Heaven on Broad Street near Locust, which closed in 2003. Fu’s wife, Sally Song, is an owner of the poplar Dim Sum Garden in Chinatown.