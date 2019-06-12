Diner en Blanc, the pop-up picnic that assembles white-clad revelers for a night of food and music at a secret location, will be back for its eighth year.
This year’s date will be Aug. 22 and, as usual, the location won’t be disclosed until that evening.
Event organizer Natanya DiBona says she and her crew will allow 6,000 people, which means Philly will reclaim the title of America’s largest Diner en Blanc; its attendance of 5,300 people in 2017 set a record.
DEB is supporting Broad Street Ministry through raffles and auctions.
Registration for the event is done in phases, as those who have attended previously are given priority. Phase 1 is July 8. Phase 2, which includes people invited by those who registered in Phase 1, is July 15. Phase 3, open to those on the wait list, is July 19.