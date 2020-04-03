Local distilleries have jumped into action to offset the national shortage of hand sanitizer in a time of crisis. Most have put aside whiskey and vodka in order to blend and bottle a mix of ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, and glycerin.
Some are making it in bulk for hospitals, first responders, and large organizations like USPS and Amazon. But many are giving away small quantities of sanitizer — in spite of the production expenses — when they can, even as their regular business has been hindered. With tasting rooms shuttered and their biggest clients (bars and liquor stores) closed, distilleries must rely on pickup and delivery sales to stay afloat.
Whether you need it in bulk or just for your household, here’s where you can get hand sanitizer in the Philadelphia area — and some booze to go with it.
Bluebird Distilling: Currently only available in 2 ½- and 5-gallon sizes. Also available: Rye and white rye whiskey, juniperus gin, four-grain bourbon. 100 Bridge St., Phoenixville; 610-933-7827
Boardroom Spirits: Offering 4 ounces per person each day from noon to 6 p.m. in its Lansdale tasting room, as well as bulk orders (hsorders@boardroomspirits.com). Bring your own container, preferably a spray bottle. Also available: Boardroom vodka, Northbound spiced rum, batch cocktails. 575 W. Third St., Lansdale; 267-642-9961
Five Saints Distilling: Currently prioritizing orders for central services, in partnership with Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty (sanitizer@puttyworld.com). Also available: savory Tuscan-style gin, Humane No.1 maple-bourbon butter pecan-flavored rum, blood orange liqueur. 129 E. Main St., Norristown; 610-784-0603
Hewn Spirits: 6-ounce bottles available for curbside pickup ($12) and delivery ($15), plus bulk orders (office@hewnspirits.com). Limit of three bottles of sanitizer per day per person. Also available: Dark Hollow Pennsylvania bourbon whiskey, New Moon moonshine, Reclamation American single-malt whiskey. 31 Appletree Lane, Pipersville; 267-544-0720
Lazy Eye Distillery: 2-ounce and gallon sizes available for curbside pickup ($3 for 2-ounces, bulk pricing varies). Also available: gluten-free vodka and raki, plus barrel-aged raki and vodka. 1328 Harding Hwy., Richland, N.J.; 856-839-4326
Little Water Distillery: Offering one 50-milliliter bottle per family when possible. Check facebook.com/littlewaterdistillery for updates. Also available: Rusted Revolver gin, Whitecap whiskey, Liberty and Prosperity rum. 807 Baltic Ave., Unit B (enter from Lexington Ave.), Atlantic City, N.J.
Nauti Spirits: 2-ounce spray bottles available for curbside pickup ($3.50, limit 2 per customer) while supplies last. Local government/organizational units and businesses can fill 5-gallon (or less) containers at 50 cents an ounce, or purchase 32-ounce bottles available for $17. For more than 5 gallons, email info@nautispirits.com. Also available: vodka, gin, rum. 916 Shunpike Rd., Cape May, 609-770-3381
New Liberty Distillery: Currently prioritizing orders for central services. Also available: Kinsey whiskeys, Cradle of Liberty agave spirits, Bloody Butcher bourbon, Liberty Belle coffee liqueur. 1431 N. Cadwallader St.; 267-928-4650
Pennsylvania Distilling Co.: Distributing locally in the next two weeks. Also available: Dewey’s No. 69 small-batch bourbon, Old City white rye whiskey, Frontier Explorers white rum. 50 Three Tun Rd., Suite No. 3, Malvern; 484-568-4920
Revivalist Spirits: Currently prioritizing central services (sohmanager@revivalistspirits.com). Also available: Resurgent bourbon and rye, DragonDance jalapeño gin, batch cocktails. 350 Warwick Rd., Elverson; 610-901-3668
Theobald & Oppenheimer: 1-liter bottles ($8) available for pickup Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last. Also available: Faber Liquors flavored vodkas and schnapps, Single Prop Rum, canned mule cocktails. 4224 Old Bethlehem Pike, Telford; 215-268-6071
Train Wreck Distillery: Mostly available in bulk orders. Offering 8 ounces per person to the public once a week (bring your own container); check facebook.com/trainwreckdistillery for days and times. Also available: Crazy Train vodka, Rail Cart gin, Blue Comet American single-malt whiskey. 25 Madison Ave., Mount Holly, N.J.; 609-288-6300