By the end of March, T&O had filled 167,300 one-liter glass bottles with hand sanitizer branded with the Faber Liquors label. (“Do not drink!” it cautions.) It was prioritizing orders for health-care facilities, nursing homes, and first responders — organizations that are buying it by the truckload, Festa said. But the company also sold a small amount (at $8 a bottle) online through Art in the Age’s website; it quickly sold out. Customers who order liquor for pickup at T&O’s Telford outpost can buy sanitizer there, as well — while supplies last.