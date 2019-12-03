Zahav’s Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook have boosted their pita and hummus game even further.
A week after rolling out Merkaz, their Israeli sandwich shop at 1218 Sansom St., they’ve gone to the University of Pennsylvania with the third location of Dizengoff, their hummus shop (after the original at 1625 Sansom St. and the spinoff at the Whole Foods on Pennsylvania Avenue).
Diz opened Monday in Franklin’s Table Food Hall (3401 Walnut St.), joining sister restaurant Goldie, the vegan/kosher falafel operation. It replaces the Little Baby’s Ice Cream stand.
Speaking of which: This new Diz is offering dessert: frozen labneh, essentially frozen soft-serve yogurt in an original flavor, a strawberry shortcake (the original topped with house made strawberry-rose shortcake), and chocolate shell (the original dipped in chocolate hard shell and sprinkled with peanut and sesame). CookNSolo culinary director Caitlin McMillan, who created the tehina shake for Goldie, developed this.
The opening hummus menu includes classic tehina ($10) with paprika and parsley; eggplant ($12) with pomegranate molasses and fresh pomegranate; lima beans ($12) with tomato, leeks and warm egg; and Hawaij beef cheeks ($13) with black lime pistachios. Platters come with pita and salad.
It’s open during the food hall’s regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
CookNSolo also operates Federal Donuts, which has a location at 3428 Sansom St., around the corner from Franklin’s Table.