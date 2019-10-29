Citing the synergy among falafel, hummus, and pita, restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook will open a branch of Dizengoff, their Israeli-inspired hummisaya, at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania, in late fall.
Diz will join Goldie, their falafel shop, at the food hall, which opened at 34th and Walnut Streets in March 2018.
CookNSolo also operates Federal Donuts, which has a location at 3428 Sansom St., around the corner from Franklin’s Table. The three brands also exist together at the Whole Foods store at 2101 Pennsylvania Ave.
Dizengoff will take the space previously occupied by Little Baby’s Ice Cream. Other vendors in Franklin’s Table are DK Sushi, High Street Provisions, KQ Burger, and Pitruco Pizza.
Dizengoff, which the Zahav founders opened in 2014 at 1625 Sansom St. next to their restaurant Abe Fisher, serves hummus topped with rotating seasonal garnishes that change daily, such as hot, spiced lamb with pine nuts or avocado with harissa, served on hearth-baked pita.
Goldie, meanwhile, premiered in March 2017 at 1526 Sansom St. with a vegan menu that includes falafel and tehina shakes. CookNSolo’s Israeli-influenced portfolio also includes the new K’Far in Rittenhouse and the forthcoming Merkaz on the 1200 block of Sansom Street and Laser Wolf in Kensington.