Phillies discontinued Dollar Dog Night, but these Philly bars serve $1 hot dog deals all season long.

With news that Dollar Dog Night is no more and a new $5 buy-one-get-one hot dog deal will take its place, where does a Phillies fan go to get their Dollar Dog Night fix? The bars around town that still offer the deal.

There will be two $5 BOGO Dog Nights at Phillies games this year on Tuesday, April 2, and Tuesday, April 16, following in the shadow of the time-honored tradition of Dollar Dog Night that brought with it long lines, dollar-dog food fights, and some of the most iconic moments in Phillies fan history.

But, a true legacy dies hard, that’s why these Philly bars stepped up to the plate to continue the Dollar Dog Night tradition.

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub

Right off I-95 on State Road, Jimmy’s Timeout looks a little divey from the outside, but it’s got a country club feel on the inside, with handsome beadboard paneling and framed posters of boxing matches past. This is the original Dollar Dog Night outside of CBP that started nearly 10 years ago. The $1 hot dogs and $3 16 oz. beers every Phillies game are a steal, but the regular prices aren’t too much higher: Burgers and sandwiches (roast beef, roast pork, meatball, crab cake, etc.) go for $10 and under, boardwalk fries and mozzarella sticks are $5, plain pizzas are $10. Factor in daily specials like Monday’s all-you-can-eat wings for $15, Tuesday’s $10 pitcher of beer and a pie, and $3 well drinks and wine during Power Hour — weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. — and Jimmy’s Timeout might be the best bargain in town. 5001 Linden Ave., 267-538-6160, jimmystimeout.com

El Camino Real

OK, we admit it: The hot dogs here are $2 during Phillies home games (Dos Equis drafts for $3). To be fair, the dog comes garnished with pico de gallo and cheese sauce, accounting for the extra buck. El Camino also serves a standard dog for the special, no better or worse than what you’d get at the stadium, plus a Tex hot dog with baked beans, cheese sauce, and habanero mustard. They offer $2 tacos on Taco Tuesday every week as well. Round out your order with cheap side dishes and you’ll still wind up with an embarrassingly small check. If you want to upgrade to a better brat right there, order the house-made smoked sausage, served with Texas toast and pickles. At $11 for ½ pound, it’s well worth it. 1040 N. Second St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com

Juana Tamale

Known for their legendary tamales and “OG tacos,” this East Passyunk Mexican restaurant is bringing the dollar dog to South Philly. Juana Tamale will be serving $1 beef hot dogs for every Phillies home game that the restaurant is open (check their Instagram for updated hours at @juanatamale). They can guarantee a great time and good food, but “can’t promise to use a cannon to get it to you” like the Phanatic — but they’ll certainly try. 1941 E Passyunk Ave., 267-273-0894, juana-tamale.square.site