There are a handful of regulated American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs, that are so strongly associated with greatness in a specific wine style that their wines command high prices across the board. California’s Napa Valley plays this role for cabernet sauvignon and its Russian River Valley does the same for chardonnay. For pinot noir, though, the most prestigious AVA is located further north, the Willamette Valley of Oregon. Pinot noir performs best in cooler climates than those favored by most other red grapes, which helps explain why its finest wines are not usually the strongest or darkest in color. Pinot noir loses its complexity and aromatic charm when its grapes get too ripe. Few Willamette Valley pinot noirs can be found under $20, but this bargain hints at the greatness that is possible in this coastal valley south of Portland with its flavors of sour cherry and pomegranate and earthy scents of wild mushrooms and dried herbs.