Most of these wines will be made in the U.S., since fewer than one in four bottles of wine sold here are imported. Memorial Day is a great time to appreciate how far the American wine industry has progressed in the last half century. In 1970, most American wine was of poor quality — over-cropped and often quite sweet. Today, the United States is among the leaders in total wine production, trailing behind only France, Italy, and Spain, and makes some of the finest wines in the world.