Natural corks cause noticeable flavor problems in 2% to 5% of the bottles they seal. In most instances, the resulting “cork taint” is so faint only an expert would notice, but sometimes the flaw is so significant that the wine literally stinks — laced with the mildew-ed smell of a recently flooded basement. Decades of research shows that screw caps do a much better job than wooden corks, and are just as good for red wines as they are for whites. And while wine drinkers have largely accepted screw-cap closures on certain styles, such as affordable rosés and unoaked white wines, they remain illogically skeptical about their suitability for reds.