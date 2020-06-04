Washington’s wine country is in the high and dry part of the state to the south and east, not the rainy Seattle area to the north and west. The dry climate and high elevation give the region a magical recipe for making great wines. Warm, sunny days drive the development of grape sugars, flavors and color compounds, while cold desert nights slow the fruit’s rush to ripeness and preserve key components like natural acidity that are essential to wine’s balance and ability to age.