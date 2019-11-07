I love it when a cocktail manages to harness current events, seasonality, craftsmanship, and on-point restaurant thematics in one cool sip of smooth mixology. But rarely do all these come together so fortuitously as they do in the RBG&T at Forsythia. General manager Jennifer Camela just happened to be multitasking one evening, crafting her drink menu for the new Old City restaurant while streaming the documentary RBG in the background. And that’s when it occurred to her: A rosebud-and-gin cocktail, a longtime goal, was about to have its moment!