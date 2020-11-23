Whoever you give Art in the Age’s new brandy to may respond “this gift stinks” — and that’s a good thing. Made with notoriously funky durian fruit, the bartending-cum-spirits shop’s Corpse Flower Durian Brandy smells like death and decay, but, evidently, reveals a surprisingly sweet flavor when sipped over a melting ice cube. Sounds weird, but we all know just the friend who would appreciate it, as well as the shop’s new Deerslayer whiskey ($65) that’s literally distilled with venison. A giftable three-pack ($175) includes Eau De Musc, a whiskey flavored with the musky, vanilla-like extract from a gland in the nether regions of beavers.